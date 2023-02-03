Ramon Ayala will be performing on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland.
Ayala is a popular Mexican musician, composer, and songwriter of Norteño and Conjunto music. He is well-known to residents of the Inland Empire and has performed in the local area previously.
Other top acts will be coming to Yaamava’ Theater in February, including:
Saturday, Feb. 11 — Tower of Power
Friday, Feb. 17 — Santana
Thursday, Feb. 23 — The Offspring
For more information about any of these shows, visit https://www.yaamava.com/entertainment.
