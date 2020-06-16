The City of Fontana will not be holding a large fireworks show this year, but Rancho Cucamonga will -- sort of.
A spectacular fireworks presentation will take place on Saturday, July 4 from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Chaffey College main campus in Rancho Cucamonga, the city announced recently.
However, while the launch point is at Chaffey College, no spectators will be allowed on the campus.
Interested persons can watch the free show from their homes or watch it on Facebook Live @CityofRanchoCucamonga.
Chaffey is located in the northern area of the city, and the fireworks will be visible for residents of Rancho Cucamonga as well as many residents of nearby Fontana.
In past years, Rancho Cucamonga's traditional fireworks display was held at LoanMart Field/Quakes Stadium.
Also in previous years, Fontana's July 4 celebration took place at Fontana High School and included musical performances and activities for families. This year the outdoor event was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
