Officials at the San Bernardino National Forest have made the decision to open the following developed recreation sites beginning May 22:
• Barton Flats Campground
• Big Pine Flat Family Campground
• Crab Flats Family Campground
• Dogwood Family Campground
• Green Valley Family Campground
• Hanna Flat Family Campground
• Heart Bar Family Campground
• Holcomb Valley Campground
• Jenks Lake Day Use Area
• North Shore Campground
• Pineknot Family Campground
• San Gorgonio Family Campground
• Serrano Campground
• South Fork Family Campground
• Wildhorse Equestrian Campground
Reservations can be made through recreation.gov except for Big Pine Family, Holcomb Big and South Fork, which are first-come, first-serve only.
Double sites at campgrounds are limited to 10 people maximum during this time.
Shower facilities, which are located at Barton Flats, Dogwood, San Gorgonio, Serrano and Wildhorse campgrounds, are not available at this time.
National Forest personnel said that visitors should practice self-sufficiency when visiting national forests and come prepared with all the essentials needed for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack-out trash.
Visitors need to recreate responsibly by keeping the following in mind:
• Maintain at least six feet distancing from others
• Do not gather in groups and follow the latest guidance from officials
• Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass
• Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.
Some services may not be available.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf.
