Are you ready to play, Fontana?
The City of Fontana Community Services Department is now enrolling for the fall season of recreational programming and classes.
Local residents can check out a variety of in-person and virtual programs, classes, activities and resources coming this fall for all ages and abilities. For a current list of classes, course dates and fees, visit Recreation.Fontana.org and click on “Programs and Classes” on the top menu.
Fall programming includes aquatics, martial arts, dance, gymnastics, active adult 55+, yoga, personal training, special needs, Tiny Tots program, and Fontana Expanded Learning Program.
Resident registration is now available. Non-resident registration will start on Aug. 23. Recreational programming runs from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31.
Persons can register for a class one of three ways:
• Create a recreation account through the city’s registration provider, Perfect Mind.
• Call (909) 349-6900 for English or (909) 349-6901 for Español, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Visit the Community Services Department Main Office at 16860 Valencia Avenue on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
----- ALSO, SEVERAL UPCOMING EVENTS are planned in Fontana during the fall, including:
Sept. 2 – End of Summer Concert featuring Bruno Mars Tribute Band
Sept. 3 – Fontana Car Show
Sept. 11 – 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial
Sept. 18 – Hispanic Heritage Celebration: La Gran Fiesta
Sept. 25 – Special Needs Resource Fair
Oct. 1 – Fontana Car Show
Oct. 9 – Let’s Move on the Trail
Oct. 23 – Halloween Howl Dog Costume Contest
Oct. 30 – Halloween events at the Don Day Center, Jessie Turner Center, and Cypress Center
Nov. 11 -- Veterans Day Celebration
For more information about any of these events, visit Recreation.Fontana.org.
