Just in time for summer, the City of Fontana's recreational swimming program will begin on Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30) from noon to 4 p.m. at four locations in Fontana.
During the weekend, swimming will be available at:
• Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue;
• Don Day Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue;
• Miller Pool, 17004 Arrow Boulevard;
• Martin Tudor Splash Park, 11925 Sierra Avenue.
However, the Heritage Pool at 7350 W. Liberty Parkway, which is usually open for swimming during the summer, is now closed for repairs.
The four other pools will also be closed during the week of May 31-June 3, but then they will be open again throughout the rest of the summer until Labor Day weekend. Times of operation will vary at each pool site.
For information about fees, call (909) 854-5111 or visit the Fontana Aquatics webpage at https://bddy.me/3PFL7Ba.
