Ransom Wilson, the music director and conductor of the Redlands Symphony and an internationally known flute performer, will join six musicians from the Redlands Symphony in a virtual concert program that will air from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14.
The concert begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and runs continuously until midnight on Sunday.
Wilson will perform the "Sonata for Flute" solo by John La Montaine.
Wilson also acts as host for the concert and will conduct short interviews with the players -- Sara And on (flute), Carolyn Beck (bassoon), Cat Cantrell (oboe), Luke Hilland (horn), Kathryn Nevin (clarinet), and Scott Worthington (bass).
The concert will present the players in a program of solo performances of various pieces taken from the classical repertoire. The concert is free and can be accessed using the symphony’s website at www.redlandssymphony.com/signature.
For more information, call the Symphony office at (909) 587-5565.
