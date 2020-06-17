Regal has announced plans for the reopening of all of its movie theaters, including the large one outside the Ontario Mills Mall, starting Friday, July 10, the company said in a news release.
The Regal Edwards Ontario Palace is located at 4900 East 4th Street in Ontario, just west of Fontana. The 22-auditorium Ontario Palace, like all other area movie theaters, has been closed since mid-March because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
California health officials recently announced that theaters can open their doors provided they limit attendance for each theater to 25 percent of capacity or 100 patrons, whichever is less.
----- NATIONWIDE, reopening plans for all of Regal's theaters include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the Centers for Disease Control and other public health organizations.
The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return.
Regal said it will be providing new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods, including:
• Contactless payment. Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.
• ULV foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.
• Along with the above procedures, each theater will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing.
----- ADDITIONALLY, the following safety measures that cover the entire moviegoing experience will be implemented, providing a safe venue for employees and guests, Regal said:
• Regal employees
Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.
Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.
Where required by local governance, all employees and guests will wear masks.
• The lobby
Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.
Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie.
Wall mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.
Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.
Where required by local governance, arcade games will be closed.
• The concession stand
Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.
A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available.
Self-service condiment stands will be closed.
Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.
Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended.
Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.
