Resident and non-resident registration is now under way for the eight summer camps that are being offered for school aged children by the City of Fontana’s Community Services Department.
Summer day camp sessions will begin June 6 and run through July 29.
Camp pricing starts at $100 per session. The Fontana Unified School District Food Services will be offering a free daily lunch and an afternoon snack to all registered camp participants. Campers will experience a variety of engaging creative, social, health, and educational activities.
The following camps will be offered:
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue — Camp Fit
• Heritage Neighborhood Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway — Camp J.E.D.
• Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue — Jr. Lifeguard Camp
• Cypress Neighborhood Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue — Camp Imagination
• Art Depot Gallery and Steelworkers’ Auditorium, 16822 Spring Street — Fontana Arts Camp
• Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue — Nature Discovery Camp
• Don Day Neighborhood Center and Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue — Camp Southridge and Jr. Lifeguard Camp
• Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue — Sports Camp
For more information about any of these camps, call (909) 349-6900.
