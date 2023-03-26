Fontana Summer Camps will be taking place in a couple of months, and the City of Fontana is aiming to offer families eight fun, diverse camps designed to foster self-confidence, creativity, and teamwork.
Camp pricing starts at $105 per weekly session, which includes daily lunch provided by Fontana Unified School District.
Starting April 1, Fontana residents will be able to register online for summer camps that run from June 5 through July 28 for children 6-15 years old. Campers will experience a variety of engaging creative, social, health and educational activities.
----- KEY REGISTRATION DATES:
• Saturday, April 1 at 8 a.m. -- Online registration opens for Fontana residents at www.FontanaCA.PerfectMind.com.
• May 6 -- Walk-in registration for residents opens at all camp locations.
• May 13 -- Non-resident registration opens.
----- CAMP LOCATIONS:
• Cypress Center (8380 Cypress Avenue)
• Don Day Center (14501 Live Oak Avenue)
• Heritage Center (7350 W. Liberty Parkway)
• Jessie Turner Center (15556 Summit Avenue)
• Fontana Park (15556 Summit Avenue) — Sports Camp
• Fontana Park Aquatic Center (15610 Summit Avenue) — Junior Lifeguard Camp
• Don Day Pool (14501 Live Oak Avenue) — Junior Lifeguard Camp
• Art Depot Gallery (16822 Spring Street) — Arts Camp
• Mary Vagle Nature Center (11501 Cypress Avenue) — Nature Discovery Camp
For more information, visit SummerCamps.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.