REO Speedwagon will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Friday, Jan. 20.
REO Speedwagon achieved huge success in the 1980s with the album “Hi Infidelity” and hit singles such as “Keep On Loving You.”
The concert will begin at 8 p.m.
----- SEVERAL other entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in the early part of 2023, including:
• Jan. 28 — Leslie Jones
• Feb. 9 — Ramon Ayala
• Feb. 11 — Tower of Power
• Feb. 17 — Santana
• Feb. 23 — The Offspring
For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
