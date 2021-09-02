The San Bernardino County Museum has announced the opening of several redesigned exhibition spaces located in the Hall of Biodiversity.
The updated gallery invites visitors to explore the variety and beauty in nature and get up close with more than 100 regional bird species, said Curator of Integrated Sciences Jessika Vázquez.
“It was important to further the narrative on the rich biodiversity of San Bernardino County by highlighting how the natural world has inspired the world we have constructed for ourselves,” said Vázquez. “We have these astounding collections that tell even more incredible stories about our region and our community.”
The updated exhibit spaces feature mounted birds, eggs, wet collections, insects and herbariums. Along with new imagery and video components, these new additions create a highly immersive and exciting museum experience, she said.
The San Bernardino County Museum’s exhibits of regional, cultural and natural history and the Museum’s other exciting events and programs reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.
The San Bernardino County Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
