Residents are invited to take photos with Santa at three Fontana community centers during the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own cameras to these free events:
• Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
• Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue.
• Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Heritage Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway.
----- ALSO on Dec. 3, there will be a special event entitled “Underwater Pictures with Santa” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue.
Attendees can bring their friends and family members, their swimsuit, and goggles and join Santa underwater for photos.
The cost of this event is $5 (or a toy donation). For more information, call (909) 854-5111.
