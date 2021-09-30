Local residents are invited to travel back in time and venture across the Old Spanish Trail at the Agua Mansa Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 2.
This event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is being coordinated by the San Bernardino County Museum, in partnership with the Old Spanish Trail Association, Agua Mansa Chapter, the Spanish Town Heritage Foundation, and the Native Daughters of the Golden West Grand Parlor.
The adventurous day will include walking tours of a mock Old Spanish Trail around the cemetery, live entertainment from Ballet Folklorico Cultural de San Bernardino along with mariachi music, mule-packing demonstrations, and food.
“The Old Spanish Trail was a significant route for traders and travelers going between New Mexico and Los Angeles in the mid-1800s,” said Jennifer Dickerson, the museum’s curator of history. “Agua Mansa was a significant site along that route and, today, Agua Mansa Pioneer Cemetery reminds us of those brave individuals who created the first non-native settlements in the San Bernardino Valley over 175 years ago.”
“This celebration also coincides with Spanish Heritage Month and the 52nd anniversary of the Rivers and Trails Act. Our purpose for this day is to share the story of the Old Spanish Trail,” said Nancy Melendez, a descendent of one of the settlers of Agua Mansa and also the California director of the Old Spanish Trail Association, Agua Mansa Chapter.
The event will take place outdoors, and guests are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
The cemetery is located at 2001 W. Agua Mansa Road in Colton.
Tickets are available in advance online by visiting http://www.sbcounty.gov/museum or may be purchased at the door.
