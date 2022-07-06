Local residents can enjoy a free concert and a movie on Saturday evenings during the summer thanks to the City of Fontana’s Family Fun Nights.
The events, which take place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., will also include carnival games, arts and crafts, and food vendors.
Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to these locations:
• July 9: Seville Park, 16669 Seville Avenue
Movie: “Encanto”
Band: Woodie and the Longboards (Beach Boys tribute)
• July 16: Hunter’s Ridge Park, 5072 Cherry Avenue
Movie: “Luca”
Band: Huge
• July 23: Sycamore Hills Park, 11075 Mayberry Street
Movie: “Sing 2”
Band: Chico
For more information, contact Special Events at (909) 349-6934 or email events@fontana.org.
