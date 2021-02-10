Employees at the Fontana Community Services Department say there is lots to love about Fontana, and they want to show you some of the best loved city sites.
That's why residents are invited to join the I Love Fontana Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt, which will take place from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14, for a chance to win a prize.
"Pack up the family in the car and cruise around town to look for the clues. This free activity gives everyone an opportunity to participate safely from the comfort of your own car," the city said in a news release.
The steps are simple: download the map at www.Recreation.Fontana.org or directly from https://www.fontana.org/3336/I-Love-Fontana-Scavenger-Hunt to determine the locations of the 10 hidden yard signs placed all over the city. Follow the map in any order to gather the letters from each sign.
"Once you have collected all 10 letters, you must unscramble them to see what they spell and send your results to events@fontana.org to be entered to win a prize," the city said.
Participants are encouraged to share fun photos of their scavenger hunt using #ILoveFontana on social media.
For more information about the I Love Fontana Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt or any upcoming event hosted by the city, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6946.
