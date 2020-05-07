With stay-at-home orders still in place, San Bernardino County residents are hungry for information and entertainment sources that can educate and amuse.
But did you know you can still look to the S.B. County Library System for a huge variety of materials and resources -- all easily accessible with a click of a mouse?
The physical branches (including the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana) may be closed, but online access to a vast collection of material is still available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In addition, the county's library team is available Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to help residents find what they might be looking for, and perhaps share some suggestions on some new distractions.
“We have a marvelous collection of items, ranging from e-books and magazines to music and video downloads, that people can access free of charge,” said Michael Jimenez, director of the San Bernardino County Library. “While these materials have long been available online, people stuck at home during the pandemic are only now starting to discover just how much we have to enjoy.”
And it’s not just fun and diversions, but there are also serious resources to be tapped. Jimenez noted, for example, that the library’s collection includes a variety of materials to help people search for jobs and otherwise bolster their careers.
“We have job assistance databases, resume assistance and live job coaching,” he said.
The library also has a Career Online feature, which enables people to earn a fully accredited high school diploma from the comfort of their own homes, he said.
Jimenez said that accessing and downloading materials requires residents to first obtain a (free) San Bernardino County library card if they don’t already have one. People can apply for a digital library card by going to http://www.sbclib.org/ and completing an application.
