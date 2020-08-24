Lucky the Lion is going back to school and he needs your help filling his backpack with school supplies.
Local residents are invited to join the Fontana Community Services Department for its second city-wide scavenger hunt to help Lucky, the city's mascot, find everything he needs. The first scavenger hunt, held earlier this summer, received a good response from local residents.
From Thursday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 30, participants can download the map that identifies the 10 locations where Lucky’s school supplies are located. To download the map, visit:
https://fontana.org/3297/Citywide-Scavenger-Hunt
From the safety and comfort of their cars, participants can follow the map and visit in any order they would like. Each location will have a poster of an image of the school supply item in the corner. Email events@fontana.org all 10 items that he needs for the first day of school to be entered to win a prize.
All participants are encouraged to take photos throughout their scavenger hunt and post on social media using the hashtag #BackToSchoolLucky. Use of a smartphone with GPS capability and a camera are recommended for the best experience.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900 or email Special Events at events@fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.