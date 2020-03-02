Local residents enjoyed the 52nd San Bernardino County Black History Month Parade and Expo in Fontana on Feb. 29.
The parade, which had a theme of "Who Runs the World," featured an equestrian team, city and county elected officials, car club, drill team, and school groups.
Fiona Ma, the California treasurer, was the grand marshal of the parade.
Ellen Turner, the coordinator of the parade for the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, said several other "phenomenal" women were honored, including:
• Dr. Yolanda Cleveland Friday, the dean of the Chaffey College Fontana Campus
• Marian Fifi Locke, NAACP national life membership representative
• Margaret Hill, the "People's Choice"
• Dr. Mildred Dalton Hampton-Henry, "Humanitarian"
• Commissioner Belinda Handy of the Superior Court of Riverside County
• Black Cowgirl Sharon Braxton, "Trail Blazer"
• Fontana Living Legacy grand marshals, all over the age of 90 -- Margie Pullem, Mrs. Kincaid, Mrs. Edwards, and Christine White.
