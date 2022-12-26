Bush, a rock band which has sold more than 20 million records in North America, will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Friday, Dec. 30.
Bush achieved much popularity in the 1990s with platinum albums “Sixteen Stones,” “Razorblades Suitcase,” and “The Science of Things.”
The band continues to dominate rock radio and play sold-out shows for audiences around the world.
Yaamava’ Theater is located at Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel. For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/entertainment
