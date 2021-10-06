“Rocking the Keys: The Music of Icons” will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana from Oct. 8-24.
This song and dance revue features 88 big hits, including classics by artists such as Billy Joel, Barry Manilow, Carly Simon, Queen, and Styx.
The cast includes Adam Granados, Jackson Marcy, Carly McLaurin, Sherman McLaurin, Cheri Meiderhoff, Maureen Russell, and Emma Rose Tarr as well as Todd Vigiletti, the co-founder, director and president of Stargazer Productions at Center Stage.
The theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit centerstagefontana.com.
