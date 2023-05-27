Rodrigo y Gabriela, an acoustic guitar duo from Mexico, will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Friday, June 2.
Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero have gained fame for performing intense versions of rock classics as well as their own inspired creations.
Other upcoming shows at Yaamava’ Theater in June include:
Wednesday, June 7 — The Doobie Brothers
Monday, June 12 — Kevin Hart
Wednesday, June 14 — Janet Jackson with special guest Ludacris
Tuesday, June 20 — Kelsea Ballerini
Friday, June 23 — Live
Saturday, June 24 — Nikki Glaser
June 29 and 30 — New Kids On The Block
For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
