The 8th Annual Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion will be held Sept. 17 and 18 in Ontario.
The classic car event will include about 1,000 vehicles that were made in the years from 1900 to 1988.
Admission is free for spectators wanting to watch the cars cruising on the streets in the downtown area. No tickets are required.
The Cruising’ Reunion will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to midnight on historic Euclid Avenue from Holt Boulevard to “I” Street. Both sides of Euclid will be closed for the 22-square block event.
More than 150,000 people attended the event the last time it was held.
The event will include rides, food, retail vendors, and live music in addition to the cars. There will be late afternoon and evening concerts at Ontario Town Square.
The event is presented by the Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau.
For more information, visit https://gocvb.org/route-66-cruisin-reunion/
