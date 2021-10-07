The powerful Old Testament account of Ruth comes to life as LifeHouse Theater concludes its 27th season with the musical, “Ruth.” This touching story of love and devotion recounts Ruth’s marriage — a union granting her a special place in the family lineage leading to Jesus.
Performances begin Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Nov. 7. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except opening night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are $2 more the day of the performance.
“The biblical story of Ruth has been among our most requested productions to return,” said LifeHouse President Wayne R. Scott. “We encourage everyone to reserve seats early for this amazing and inspiring story of love, loyalty and redemption.”
“Ruth” features a cast of more than 30 performers from all over the Inland Empire. Amanda Springsted portrays the title role. Also featured are Duane Crother as Boaz, Sarah Pearce as Naomi, Aaron Yañez as the Head Servant, Ed Derry as Elemilech, and Juliana Baioni as Orpah.
LifeHouse Theater will launches its 28th season with “Miracle on 34th Street” (Nov. 20 to Dec. 29).
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
