The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will begin its 93rd performance season with a presentation entitled “Romeo and Juliet vs. West Side Story” on Saturday, March 12.
The concert considers Shakespeare’s iconic tale of tragic love through some unique artistic perspectives.
“I’m excited that the San Bernardino Symphony will have the opportunity to examine the Shakespearean tragedy of Romeo and Juliet through three completely different lenses; that of three colossal talents — Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, and Bernstein,” said San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Anthony Parnther.
In the first half, the orchestra will perform the story of young Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet with Sergei Prokofiev’s sweeping ballet, “Romeo and Juliet,” and the captivating Fantasy Overture by Piotr Illych Tchaikovsky.
“Tchaikovsky was the first of the three to take a musical ‘swing’ at this material and it resulted in one of the most recognizable melodies of the entire Classical repertoire. Prokoviev creates tremendous drama in his ballet version of the story of which we’ll perform a few select movements, including the tense and angular Montagues and Capulets which has become the most famous excerpt from the work,” Parnther said.
The concert’s second half will include selections from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein.
“In 1957, Bernstein and Sondheim changed Broadway forever when they combined forces to create ‘West Side Story’ — the modernized, American retelling of Shakespeare’s vivid tale of star crossed love,” said Parnther. “We’re delighted to perform the work with two veterans of the Bernstein ‘West Side Story,’ Chanlon Kaufman and Holly Sedillos, both of whom have performed the roles of Tony and Maria to audience and critical acclaim.”
Sedillos previously performed with the Symphony in its 2020 inaugural virtual concert and in “Carmina Burana” in 2019.
Kaufman also joins the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra once again, having last been seen 15 years ago performing selections from “The Phantom of the Opera” under Maestro Carlo Ponti, Jr.
Tickets are available online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (909) 381-5388.
Season subscriptions for 2022 are also now available. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patrons are requested to review the Symphony’s COVID-19 safety policy prior to making their purchase.
