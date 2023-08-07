The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will present its second annual evening of cinematic music on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Entitled “Movies with the Maestro,” this performance will be held at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts in downtown San Bernardino.
The concert will draw from an eclectic mélange of film favorites, including several pieces in which SBSO Music Director Anthony Parnther has personally participated.
"When I’m not here in San Bernardino with our world-class orchestra, I have the distinct pleasure of leading the Hollywood Studio Symphony on many of the most beloved film and television franchises on the planet," said Parnther. "This year's Movies with the Maestro is personal. We will delve into some of the scores I led from the scoring stages of Los Angeles, London, and Nashville, including blockbuster hits like 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian,' and 'Slumberland.'"
The concert will also include John Williams’ “Hooray for Hollywood” and “Born on the 4th of July” and Bernard Herrmann’s “Salaambo’s Aria” from "Citizen Kane."
Tickets for the Aug. 12 show are available at $20-$100 per seat and may be purchased online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by phone at (909) 381-5388 Monday through Friday. The cost for students and active military members will be $15. The historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts is located at 562 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino.
