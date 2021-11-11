A “Safari Event” will be hosted by the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana during the upcoming days.
“Enjoy an amazing week of crafts and a special scavenger hunt through the libraries and earn three digital program activity badges on the library Beanstack app for the chance to win a fantastic themed prize basket,” the San Bernardino County Library said in a news release.
Grab and Go craft kits can be picked up starting Saturday, Nov. 13 at any county library branch, and a craft instructional video will be posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Nov. 16. A special code will be given at the end of the program to enable participants to earn a digital activity badge.
“Be sure to pick up an Art Night kit for the Safari themed art project taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 17. A special code will be given at the end of the program to earn a digital activity badge,” the county said.
The Safari Scavenger Hunt will take place digitally from Nov. 15-20. Participants can use their phone to scan the QR codes and find each clue. A special code will be given when the scavenger hunt is completed to earn a digital activity badge.
In order to earn the chance to win a grand prize, persons can sign up on Beanstack at sbclib.beanstack.org and enter the secret code given at the end of each program. Once all three required badges for the digital programs have been activated on Beanstack, the resident will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a grand prize.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
