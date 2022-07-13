Performances by several musicians, including Sammy Hagar, are scheduled at the new Yaamava Theater in Highland.
Hagar, who grew up in Fontana, will be joined by his band The Circle during a concert on Saturday, July 16.
Hagar, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will be playing some of his hits as a solo artist in addition to the songs he sang with Van Halen.
Other concerts coming up at the Yaamava Theater:
• Saturday, July 30 — Armenchik (2016 Pan Armenian Entertainment Awards Best Male Singer)
• Saturday, Aug. 6 — 3 Divas (women who have performed around the world)
• Tuesday, Aug. 16 — One Republic (a Grammy-nominated pop-rock band)
• Saturday, Sept. 3 — Elvis Costello and the Imposters (a musician with more than 30 studio albums to his credit)
• Saturday, Sept. 17 — Staind (multi-platinum-selling rock artists)
• Thursday, Oct. 6 — Clint Black (country music star)
• Friday, Oct. 7 — Alice Cooper (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer)
• Saturday, Oct. 22 — Jeff Foxworthy (comedian whose style has been compared to Mark Twain’s)
• Sunday, Oct. 30 — Earth, Wind and Fire (nine-time Grammy Award winners)
Yaamava Theater is located at Yaamava Resort and Casino (formerly San Manuel). For tickets or more information, visit www.yaamava.com/entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.