Rock star Sammy Hagar, who grew up in Fontana, will once again be returning to the Inland Empire.
Hagar and his band, the Circle, will perform on July 16 at the brand new Yaamava’ Theater, which is part of Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
The concert at Yaamava’ Theater is one of several shows planned in the U.S. this summer for Hagar and his group, which also includes guitarist Vic Johnson, bass player Michael Anthony, and drummer Jason Bonham.
Hagar, who has been performing for 50 years, is expected to sing his big hits from his solo albums as well as some Van Halen classics.
The still-energetic 74-year-old Hagar, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is one of the most famous celebrities to ever attend Fontana High School.
Over the years, he has made appearances in the local area several times, including at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. He also delighted his admirers by playing at San Manuel Casino in 2010 (see the video of “Sammy Hagar and his Fontana fans”).
Hagar is one of the first acts to play at the deluxe 3,000-seat Yaamava’ Theater; others will include the Black Crowes on May 27, Erykah Badu on June 11, and Sam Hunt on June 25.
For tickets or more information, visit www.redrocker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.