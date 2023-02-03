The San Bernardino County Museum is presenting the exhibit “Handle with Care” by local Southern California photo-based artist Fred Brashear, Jr.
“Handle with Care,” a special project of the MexiCali Biennial program, Land of Milk and Honey, researches and explores the use of the Opuntia, a genus in the family of Cactaceae that includes the prickly pear cactus (nopal), as an alternative resource in the struggle against climate change.
By exploring the historical, cultural, and biological uses of the cactus, alternative ideas for its use present themselves to help mitigate the effects of weather-related phenomena due to climate change, the county said in a news release.
An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments and a nopal tortilla demonstration will be available. All visitors will receive complimentary admission for those two hours.
The exhibit will continue through May 14.
The San Bernardino County Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands. Parking is free and the museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.
For more information, visit museum.sbcounty.gov/event/handle-with-care-exhibit-opening.
