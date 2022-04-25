Calling locomotive lovers of all ages! San Bernardino County's museums are presenting Train Days this week.
This popular annual family event offers features intricate, operating model trains, and educational programming, and provides aspiring little engineers and their families the opportunity to take a mini train ride.
Train Days at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1. Tentative activities include model train layouts running throughout the museum, and a trackless train will be available for ticketed rides on the weekends. Train clubs participating include the ZoCal: Southern California Z Scale Model Railroading Group, N-Land Pacific Modular Club, Southern CA Traction Club, Mark Anthony Circus Train, and the Orange County ‘N’Gineers who will be leading instructions on module building for visitors.
Train Days at Victor Valley Museum in Apple Valley will run through April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featured are daily train activities and crafts for families, and a “chugging” photo booth station.
The San Bernardino County Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child ages 5 to 12). Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.
The Victor Valley Museum is in Apple Valley at 11873 Apple Valley Road. This branch museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission is $5 (adult), $4 (military or senior), and $2.50 (student or child), EBT cardholders are $1. Children under 5 and Museum Association members are free.
Train Days will be included with museum admission. Parking is free. The museums are accessible to persons with disabilities.
