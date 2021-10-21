Following a hybrid season that included three digital performances viewed around the world, the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra is preparing to return live with “Home,” an inspiring and uplifting celebration of the American spirit.
Returning on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. to the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts — their home for the past 93 years — the Symphony members will perform a concert will include excerpts from Dvorak’s “New World Symphony,” the spiritual “Going Home” by William Arms Fisher, the music of Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen and Yip Harberg’s original orchestrations for “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Scott Bradley’s virtuosic cartoon music from “Tom and Jerry.”
“We are going to breathe life into music that has either been inspired by America or written by historic figures who have contributed to our rich culture and vast musical heritage,” said Maestro Anthony Parnther.
The Symphony will pay tribute to music that is specifically “American” from many genres; symphonic, jazz, film score, popular music, Broadway, opera, and cartoon music.
Parnther has also commissioned a new work called “Impermanence” by composer Chanda Dancy to pay tribute to loved ones lost during the pandemic.
Also featured will be 15-year old singing virtuoso, Maya Rose Clayton, on the original orchestrations of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as sung by Judy Garland at the age of 17 in the 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz.”
“The San Bernardino Symphony will require patrons to provide proof of full vaccination status in order to attend its concerts and a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted as a substitute,” said Symphony Board of Directors President Dean McVay. “Our Board of Directors considered all the alternatives and unanimously determined this was the most effective way to ensure the health and safety of our beloved patrons, artists and staff.”
Concert attendees will need to provide proof of a valid vaccination by either photo, paper or documents from their healthcare provider and show a matching photo I.D. Patrons must be fully vaccinated (two shots for Pfizer and Moderna; one for J&J) at least two weeks before being permitted to enter the California Theatre for Symphony performances.
Children are not excluded from this requirement, and masks will be required while indoors.
For tickets and more information about this event, visit sanbernardinosymphony.org.
