The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will be presenting its 92nd season opening concert, “E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One,” which will premier digitally on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
’The Symphony chose to entitle our concert after the official motto which appears on the seal of the United States, as well as all of our coins, as a parallel for how we are going to accomplish the daunting feat of uniting our orchestra at a time where they have to remain separated,” said Symphony Maestro Anthony Parnther.
The repertoire is an eclectic variety showcasing various sections of the orchestra.
The Symphony’s woodwind ensemble will perform John Williams’ “Nimbus 2000” from the “Harry Potter” movie soundtrack.
A brass quintet will perform Daniel Speer’s “Die Bankelsanglieder” and additional brass performers will take on Paul Dukas’ “Fanfare from La Peri.”
The harp will be featured in Debussy’s “Premiere Arabesque” and a harp and flute combo will perform Bach’s “Ave Maria.”
The strings ensemble will perform George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings.” Strings will combine with harpsichord for Handel’s “Tornami a vagheggiar” from “Alcina,” which will also include operatic soprano Holly Sedillos.
COVID-safe dance will also be a part of the performance of “Ave Maria,” “Premiere Arabesque,” and “Die Bankelsanglieder” with original choreography by Jonathan Sharp. The dancers originate with the Idyllwild Dance Academy and include Brandon Binkly, Emiko Flanagan, Enoch Grubb, Alexa Kernan, Sofia Rochin, Charlotte Weymer, and Abbey Wyrrick.
The concert will conclude with a patriotic flourish.
“And here’s where the concept comes most fully alive,” said Parnther. “Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we had to separate the sections of the orchestra in order to keep our musicians safe. But with the magic of technology, we will reunite our entire symphony for our grand finale in which, out of many musicians in different places recording at different times, we will have one amazing and uplifting performance of ‘America the Beautiful’.”
The updated February concert varies somewhat from the originally scheduled music in that selections from “West Side Story” have been replaced with a variety of pieces not as dependent on sizable instrumentation. The concert had been slated to tape at a Los Angeles sound stage when it was determined that city’s updated social distancing requirements would not allow for the full orchestra to participate. The Symphony then attempted to schedule at its primary performance venue, the California Theatre of the Performing Arts in San Bernardino, but was declined due to newly scheduled roof repairs.
“This was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one to ensure the safety of our orchestra and featured artists,” said Symphony Board President Dean McVay. “Our best option was to reschedule the Bernstein to February of 2022 and replace it with repertoire requiring smaller ensembles. The postponement, while initially disappointing, will actually allow us to bring a more engaging live concert next year. To that end, we have already contracted with two amazing featured singers who will be joined on stage by an outstanding complement of chorus members and dancers.”
The first three concerts of the season -- Feb. 13, March 28, and May 1 -- will be presented in high resolution digital format and made easily accessible online using the password provided via email to each purchasing patron. Two live concerts -- slated for Oct. 23 and Dec. 11 -- are scheduled to be held at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts.
For tickets, visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or call the box office at (909) 381-5388. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
