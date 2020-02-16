Picture an aerialist flying out over the audience, acrobats suspended from silk fabric, the wizardry of jugglers and magicians, the strength and flexibility of the strongmen and contortionist.
Now picture this in a concert hall as you are surrounded by the sounds of a live orchestra on stage.
This is what audiences will experience at the Inland Empire premiere of "Cirque de la Symphonie" on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts.
"Cirque de la Symphonie" is a unique and exciting production designed to bring the magic of cirque to the music hall. It is an elegant fusion of cirque and orchestra, adapting the stunning performances of cirque artists with the majesty of the full symphony orchestra.
These Cirque artists will share the stage with San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra members in front of -- and sometimes above -- the musicians, with choreography that perfectly matches each musical arrangement. The cirque feats contribute to the spirited performance of the orchestra, providing a visual enhancement to the magnificence of a live symphony concert.
Specifically selected for this concert are Dvorak’s "Carnival Overture," Bizet’s "Music from Carmen," Khachaturian’s "Sabre Dance," Charbrier’s "Espana," Ravel’s "Bolero," De Falla’s "Ritual Fire Dance," Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries," Tchakiovsky’s "Music from Swan Lake," and Brahms’ "Hungarian Dance No. 6."
“This is the ultimate concert to introduce young people to orchestral music,” said Symphony Board President Dean McVay.
Tickets for the performance are on sale and may be purchased at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling (909) 381-5388.
Tickets for students and active military members are $15. General admission tickets are $30, $45, $55, and $65.
The California Theatre of the Performing Arts is located at 562 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino.
