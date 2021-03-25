Members of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra are preparing for the second concert in their hybrid 92nd season.
“Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and Grieg” will premier digitally Sunday, March 28 at 3 p.m. on the Symphony's new SBSOtv platform accessible from their website, www.sanbernardinosymphony.org.
The performance will include selections prominently featuring two very special instruments: Maestro Anthony Parnther’s recently returned bassoon and an historic 1929 Wurlitzer organ.
"Tchaikovsky and Grieg penned two of the most compelling and deeply expressive works for string orchestra; Tchaikovsky's ‘Serenade in C Major’ and Grieg's ‘Holberg Suite,’ respectively. We will perform excerpts from both of these incredible works,” Parnther said.
Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto in D minor, one of Parnther’s personal favorites, will also be performed, but with a creative twist. Specifically, Parnther will be tackling dual roles as both soloist and conductor on this work for solo bassoon and orchestra. The bassoon he will be playing is the very same instrument that was recently returned to him after it was stolen just two days before the March 2020 concert was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
"For my bassoon to be taken two days before my Mozart concerto performance last year ... and gifted back in a time for the replacement Vivaldi concerto a year later ... there is a sign in all of this," said Parnther.
As repairs are still underway to the Symphony's local performance venue, San Bernardino's historic California Theatre, the concert will be recorded at Bandrika Studios in Tarzana, which is owned and operated by composer Nathan Barr.
"With 1,366 pipes and a plethora of real percussion instruments, this organ truly must be heard to be believed,” said Parnther.
Years after the organ was removed from Fox in 1998, Barr purchased it from Ken Crome of the Crome Organ Company in Reno, Nevada, and thus began a four year restoration by Crome’s team. Since Bandrika’s opening in May 2018, the Barr/Fox Wurlitzer has re-entered the world of film music, and can be heard extensively in Barr's score for Amblin/Universal's “The House With a Clock In Its Walls” and also in Danny Elfman's score for Universal's hit adaptation of “The Grinch” (2018).
The Symphony will feature this magnificent instrument on two works in this program, including the Albinoni Adagio, and a solo work that will use every feature on the instrument.
"This concert is not to be missed," said Symphony Board of Directors President Dean McVay. "We were incredibly gratified with the audience response to our February digital concert, and we believe this one will also please the discriminating musical palates of our patrons."
----- THE Symphony's online concerts are presented in high resolution digital format and made easily accessible online through the website's SBSOtv platform using the password provided to each purchasing patron.
Following the March concert, a third digital offering, "Mozart and Beethoven," will take place on May 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Two live concerts -- slated for Oct. 23 and Dec. 11 -- will follow. The live concerts are scheduled to be held at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts.
Single household tickets for the digital concerts are $65, and single assigned-seating tickets for the live concerts ($30-$100) may be purchased online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (909) 381-5388. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
