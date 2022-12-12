The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will return to the California Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 17 for “Cirque de la Noel,” a holiday concert featuring the internationally-acclaimed Cirque de la Symphonie performing group.
“We decided to bring Cirque de la Symphonie back this season due to extraordinary popular demand,” said Music Director and Conductor Anthony Parnther. “We cannot be more grateful to our exceedingly generous presenting sponsors, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.”
The Symphony’s artistic leader has recently been the recipient of significant notoriety for his role as conductor of the scores of several 2022 box office smashes, including the top-grossing movie in the world, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Cirque de la Symphonie will add an additional level of festive artistry through awe inspiring performances by their renowned aerialists, jugglers, hula hoop and cyr wheel experts and quick change artists, all choreographed to a variety of music mindfully spanning the holiday orchestral repertoire. Established by ballet and circus veteran Alexander Streltsov in 1998 for a special PBS production with the Cincinnati Pops, Cirque, troupe members originate from across the globe.
“We are so pleased to once again collaborate with Cirque as they brought such joy to everyone in attendance when they last performed with us in February of 2020,” said Symphony Executive Director Dr. Anne Viricel. “I am certain this festive concert will inspire many happy family memories.”
The evening’s offerings will include traditional American holiday fare like Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival” (1950) and “Sleigh Ride” (1948), and Leon Jessell’s “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” (1933), to new arrangements of old favorites like Carmen Dragon’s 2012 reimagining of “Deck the Halls,” to contemporary compositions like Jeff Tyzik’s 1994 Chanukah Suite.
The California Theatre is located at 562 W. Fourth Street in downtown San Bernardino. Tickets are available online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office on weekdays at (909) 381-5388.
