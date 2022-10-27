A concert entitled “Movies with the Maestro” will be presented by the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Maestro Anthony Parnther will be sharing his favorite film and TV scores, including John Williams' iconic music from “E.T.” and “Star Wars.”
The concert will also include Bernard Herrmann's riveting scores for “Psycho” and “North by Northwest,” Kris Bowers’ score to “Bridgerton,” and the music of Elmer Bernstein, Bruce Broughton, John Powell, and John Barry.
In keeping with the movie theme, audience members are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite actors.
Renowned violinist Roberto Cani will be the featured artist for this concert, performing the hauntingly poignant theme music of “Schindler’s List.”
“Movies with the Maestro” will take place at the historic California Theatre for the Performing Arts, 562 West Fourth Street in San Bernardino. For more information, call (909) 381-5388 or visit sanbernardinosymphony.org.
