San Manuel Casino in Highland will shut down from March 15 to March 31 as a response to the coronavirus emergency, the casino announced on March 14.
Here is the statement released by the casino:
“The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians wholeheartedly stand with all of those directly and indirectly affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19), as countries and communities face unprecedented challenges and difficult decisions. San Manuel Casino has been closely following the news of Coronavirus as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local public health agencies. The health and safety of our guests, team members, and Tribal Citizens is our highest priority. We have volunteered to temporarily suspend casino operations effective at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 through the end of the month. In consultation with the State of California and in consideration of the Governor’s guidance on large gatherings, we feel this is the best course of action for our community.
"Throughout this closure, we will continue to keep the public updated should we decide to open sooner, or need to extend the closure.
"During this closure all team members will continue to be paid and receive benefits.
"As we navigate this uncertain period, we will continue to solicit guidance from the CDC, San Bernardino County Public Health Department and other relevant authorities. We want to thank our team members, guests, and partners for their patience during this time.”
