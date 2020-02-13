Ever wonder what you would do if you won a million dollars?
At San Manuel Casino, one lucky winner won’t have to wonder anymore, as he or she becomes a millionaire in one moment on Tuesday, March 31.
Starting Friday, Feb. 14 and continuing until March 31, guests can become a semi-finalist into The Million Dollar Moment drawing by participating in qualifying events throughout February and March. Over the next six weeks, a total of 50 finalists will advance to the final drawing, where only one will become a millionaire on March 31.
However, there won’t be only one winner throughout the entire giveaway.
To kick off its biggest promotion ever, San Manuel Casino will be awarding $250,000 in cash and prizes this Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. Guests will have a chance to win lots of cash, some bling, and most importantly, earn a semi-finalist spot into The Million Dollar Moment drawing. All drawing winners on Friday and Saturday will get to select from the casino’s “millionaire flair” case to win ultra-luxury prizes valued up to $5,000 or a VIP concert experience for them and their friends.
In addition, each Saturday in March, San Manuel will be giving away several prizes, including the weekly top prize valued at $50,000 (which includes $25,000 cash plus an extravagant prize package that changes weekly, like a luxury-shopping spree or an all-expense paid cruise of a lifetime on Regent Seven Seas).
San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Boulevard in Highland. For more information, visit www.sanmanuel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.