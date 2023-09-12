San Manuel Pow Wow, a three-day celebration at Cal State San Bernardino, will be held the weekend of September 15-17.
The event, which is free to the public, features Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups. In addition, there is also vending from artisans representing Indian tribal nations from all across North America and Canada.
Since its beginning in 1996, the San Manuel Pow Wow has remained a celebration of Indigenous cultures and a symbol of Indigenous resiliency, open to all in the spirit of friendship.
During the event, the Pow Wow is a sacred space where people from across Indian Country can share their traditions, spirituality and individual style through sounds, motion and art. Native American dishes, such as crowd-favorite foods like fry bread, as well as a diverse array of authentic Native American traditional crafts and fine art will be available for purchase from vendors.
San Manuel will present more than $250,000 in cash prizes, which will be awarded to contestants competing in the Native American dancing and singing competitions.
The schedule:
• Friday, Sept. 15
5 p.m. — Blessing of the grounds
6 p.m. — Bird singing and dancing
8 p.m. — Grand entry
Midnight - Retreat colors
• Saturday, Sept. 16
11 a.m. — Gourd dancing
Noon — Bird singing and dancing
1 p.m. — Grand entry
6 p.m. — Bird singing and dancing
8 p.m. — Grand entry
Midnight — Retreat colors
• Sunday, Sept. 17
11 a.m. — Gourd dancing
Noon — Bird singing and dancing
1 p.m. — Grand entry
6 p.m. — Announce winners | retreat colors
For more information, visit socalpowwow.com.
