The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino.
This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
In addition, there will also be vending from artisans representing Indian tribal nations from all across North America and Canada.
The schedule:
Friday, Sept. 16
5 p.m. — Blessing of the grounds
6 p.m. — Bird singing and dancing
8 p.m. — Grand entry
Midnight — Retreat colors
Saturday, Sept. 17
11 a.m. — Gourd dancing
Noon — Bird singing and dancing
1 p.m. — Grand entry
6 p.m. — Bird singing and dancing
8 p.m. — Grand entry
Midnight — Retreat colors
Sunday, Sept. 18
11 a.m. — Gourd dancing
Noon — Bird singing and dancing
1 p.m. — Grand entry
6 p.m. — Announce winners | retreat colors
For more information, visit https://www.socalpowwow.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.