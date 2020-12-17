Santa Claus will be coming to Fontana on Friday, Dec. 18.
Starting at 5 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m., Santa will be riding on a fire engine truck which will travel through various neighborhoods in the city, spreading holiday cheer.
Local residents are invited to be on the lookout for lights and sirens that will accompany Santa's arrival.
While maintaining social distancing, residents can come out to their driveway or sidewalk to greet Santa as he waves to them.
"Santa hopes to drive through your neighborhood and wish you a Merry Christmas, but please keep in mind that he may not be able to visit every neighborhood because of our city's size," the City of Fontana said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to the members of the San Bernardino County Fire Department for bringing Santa to Fontana."
No parking will be permitted along the designated routes.
For routes, visit http://ow.ly/NBfc50CMj9
