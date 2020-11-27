Santa has arrived at Ontario Mills.
Simon, which owns the mall, has announced the start of Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Ontario Mills.
Santa arrived on Friday, Nov. 27 and will be available for "safe and socially distanced" visits until Christmas Eve, Simon said.
Things to know before you go:
• Reservations are required. Make Santa reservations by visiting: https://bddy.me/33jt78P
• For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience.
• Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.
The Santa Photo Experience will be open Monday through Saturday from 1–7 p.m. and 1–5 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.