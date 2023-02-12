Carlos Santana, considered one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of the rock era, will be performing on Friday, Feb. 17 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland.
Santana rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his band Santana, which pioneered a fusion of rock and roll and Latin American jazz.
He is famous for hits such as “Oye Como Va” and “Black Magic Woman,” as well as “Smooth,” featuring Rob Thomas, which stayed at the top of the Billboard charts for 12 straight weeks and won three Grammy Awards in 2000.
For more information about the concert, visit https://www.yaamava.com/entertainment.
