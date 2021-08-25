Another Saturday Night Supper Club will be taking place at Center Stage Theater in Fontana.
The next Big Band concert and dancing event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 28 at the downtown venue at 8463 Sierra Avenue.
The special guest vocalist will be Kye Brackett, a Broadway star and choreographer.
Also performing will be Todd Vigiletti and the Stargazer Orchestra, a live seven-piece band.
Admission includes dinner, cocktails, and appetizers as well as dancing after the show.
For tickets or more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.CenterStageFontana.com.
