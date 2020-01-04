The next Saturday Night Supper Club event in Fontana will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Center Stage Theater.
The Big Band music event will feature special guest artist Erica Marie Weisz, who will perform alongside Todd Vigiletti and the Stargazer Orchestra. There will also be additional performances by Jennifer and Paige Vigiletti.
Weisz will be making her Center Stage Supper Club debut, singing classic tunes by some of the top artists in jazz music.
After the show finishes, the dance floor will open to all guests for more music and swing dancing.
Seating for dinner in the dining room will begin at 7 p.m., the main show will begin at about 8:30 p.m., and dancing will be from 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For tickets or more information, visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
