Calling all mad scientists! Science Spooktacular is back for another spine-tingling experience of Halloween fun at the San Bernardino County Museum and Victor Valley Museum.
This year, because the museums are closed for indoor activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, Science Spooktacular is happening virtually now through Oct. 31, with hands-on activities to be distributed by drive-through pick up in advance.
Area residents are invited to participate online via the San Bernardino County Museum and Victor Valley Museum Facebook pages for live demonstrations along with at-home STEM activities highlighting the creepy, cool, and just plain weird sides of science.
The activities are conducted in partnership with the Wildlands Conservancy, the Hi-Desert Nature Museum, the Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage, UCCE Master Gardeners, Inland Empire Resource Conservation District, Western Science Center, Dr. Jessie Atterholt of Western University of Health Sciences, Dr. Joe El Adli of Statistical Research, Inc., and others.
"Get ready for potions, slime and science thrills packed with Halloween-themed activities suitable for guests of all ages," museum officials said in a news release. "Best of all, Science Spooktacular is a no-cost event where we will explore all of the icky stuff that makes you say 'Ewww!' Find out what happens when you mix an acid and a base to propel a rocket in the air, and learn how to reconstruct an extinct animal!"
Science Spooktacular activity kits will be available for drive-thru pickup at each museum location. The kits, sponsored by Banner Bank, will include one of six activities.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands. Times are Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. (closed Oct. 26).
The Victor Valley Museum is at 11873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley.
"Get in the Halloween spirit by wearing your costume on Saturday, Oct. 31. We’d love to have you share your costume and project photos by uploading them to our Facebook pages," museum officials said.
For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum to see the full schedule of activities.
