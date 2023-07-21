Dreaming of You -- Ultimate Selena Tribute will be performing the final show in Fontana’s 2023 summer concert series.
The free concert will take place on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, and they can also enjoy food vendors and crafts.
For more information, visit SummerConcerts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6934.
