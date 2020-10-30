Health officials say it's very important to follow safety guidelines while celebrating Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31.
With that in mind, the Fontana Herald News is inviting local residents to enjoy the day in a fun way by taking digital photos of one or more family members wearing Halloween costumes and then emailing the photos to the newspaper.
If possible, several of the photos will be included in the online edition of the Herald News at www.fontanaheraldnews.com starting on Nov. 1, as well as in the Nov. 6 printed edition.
Residents are invited to submit their photos and the names of the costumed persons to the following email address:
