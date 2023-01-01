“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” will be coming to Toyota Arena in Ontario early in the New Year of 2023.
Attendees will be able to see their favorite Sesame Street friends in a magical adventure on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Elmo and Abby Cadabby will team up to learn how determination and practice are the best ways to reach their goals. Along the way, they are joined by Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Count and Rosita to discover why it’s OK to make mistakes and real magic can be found when you believe in yourself. The show will include high-energy dancing and an introduction to the art of illusion.
For tickets and more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
