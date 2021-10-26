Some of the performers in “Seussical Jr.” include top row, left to right: Amelia Arzaga as a Who, Isabella Guerro as Mrs. Mayor, Elijah Abdelsayed as Mr. Mayor, Eva Sanchez-Castro as a Who; bottom row: Sophia Abdelsayed as a Who, Vivienne Gibbs of Fontana as a Who, and Hadley Scheff as a Who.

(Contributed photo by Andrew Gaxiola)