Inland Pacific Ballet Academy will be presenting “Seussical Jr.” on Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 4-7.
The family-friendly production can be accessed via digital lifestream viewing or through limited in-person seating at the Inland Pacific Ballet’s studio at 9061 Central Avenue in Montclair.
The show is performed by youth ages 6-18, including Vivienne Gibbs, an 8-year-old Fontana girl who portrays a Who.
The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.
Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
During the performances on the weekend of Oct. 29-31, children are encouraged to come in costume and are invited to participate in a free studio trick or treat for ticket holders with cast members.
For ticket information, visit https://ipballet.secure.force.com/ticket/#/
